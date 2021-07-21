FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NETGEAR 24-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch bolsters your wired networking setup at $51

Reg. $85 $51

Woot is offering the NETGEAR 24-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $50.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise you’ll be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. For comparison, Amazon has the same switch for $85 and it’s never gone for less than $70 there. With 24 ports each supporting full Gigabit speed, you’ll find that there’s no software required to get it up and running. You’ll find a 3-year warranty included from NETGEAR and it supports either desktop, wall, or rackmount placement with all the necessary hardware included in the box. With an essentially silent operation, you’ll be able to use this just about anywhere in your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Honestly, when it comes to 24-port Gigabit switches, you’ll find that today’s lead deal is among the best pricing available. For example, TP-Link alternative comes in at $80. However, picking up two eight port switches would cost $36 and give you a similar function on a tighter budget. Essentially, you’ll net 14 usable ports instead of 23, but in the end, it still delivers additional Ethernet jacks to your setup on a tighter budget.

If your computer doesn’t have Ethernet, use Anker’s new PowerExpand 9-in-1 USB-C PD Dock to add it. You’ll find 60W USB-C PD charging here alongside USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Just launched today, it’s already shipping and can be picked up for $150 to bolster your computer’s I/O ports.

More on the NETGEAR 24-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch:

  • 24 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Simple plug-and-play setup with no software to install or configuration needed
  • Supports desktop, wall or rackmount placement, and includes all the necessary mounting hardware in the box
  • Industry-leading 3-year limited hardware warranty
  • Energy efficient design compliant with IEEE802.3az
  • Silent operation ideal for noise sensitive environment

