Anker debuts new PowerExpand 9-in-1 USB-C PD Dock with 60W charging

After launching its latest Thunderbolt 4 dock last month, Anker is back today with the debut of its most recent addition to the PowerExpand lineup. Arriving with a 9-in-1 design, the latest USB-C offering from Anker arrives to retrofit your workstation with a bevy of ports alongside 60W charging output to Macs and other devices alike. Head below for all of the details on the new Anker PowerWave 9-in-1 USB-C Dock.

Arriving with the same overall design that you’ll find with its recent Thunderbolt 4 docks, Anker’s new PowerExpand Dock ditches the more future-proof and high bandwidth connectivity found on its latest releases in favor of USB-C. It has a metal design reminiscent of a suitcase form-factor, which should pair nicely with the latest Apple gear. And speaking of, it still arrives with support for Macs, PCs, Chromebooks, and more. It’s just as capable for many workstations, thanks to 5Gb/s passthrough.

One of the flagship features on the new Anker PowerExpand Dock is its 60W USB-C output, giving it enough juice to refuel nearly all of the devices that it supports. There’s also a pretty robust selection of other ports, with Gigabit Ethernet being joined by three USB-A slots, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an additional USB-C port.

In terms of display outputs, you’re looking at both 4K HDMI and DisplayPort slots on the Anker PowerWave 9-in-1 dock. For M1 Macs, you’ll only be able to rely on a single one of those ports at a time for extending to another display. Intel versions on the other hand will support two monitors, but with mirrored visuals. Whereas with Windows machines, you’ll be able to drive a pair of secondary monitors from the new Anker PowerExpand 9-in-1 USB-C PD Dock with different content on each one. So for those using Apple’s latest, the feature set will be a bit more limited than PC counterparts.

Now available for purchase

Anker’s new PowerExpand 9-in-1 USB-C PD Dock is now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront and is now shipping. It enters with a $149.99 price tag, making it one of the brand’s higher-end models. While not quite a full flagship release, it is certainly one of the more feature-packed offerings in Anker’s stable of desktop workstation upgrades.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After testing out one of the latest Thunderbolt 4 docks from Anker, the overall form-factor that you’ll find on the all-new PowerExpand release is easily one of the highlights today. Though that’s not to say 60W of USB-C charging passthrough isn’t a compelling upgrade to your workstation.

