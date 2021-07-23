Columbia’s Web Specials takes 60% off boots, pants, backpacks, more from $11

The Columbia Flash Sale takes 60% off of its web specials with promo code JULY60 at checkout. During this sale you will find deals on boots, jackets, pullovers, t-shirts, and much more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Peakfreak X2 Mid OutDry Boots for men that are perfect for hiking and outdoor activities. These boots are currently marked down to $58 and originally sold for $120. This lightweight style has specific grooves in the outsole to help you up the hill and provide traction. It also has a cushioned insole to promote comfort and an energy-returning design. They’re also waterproof in case you run into a stream or puddle. You can choose from two color options and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Columbia customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the latest GAP Cyber Summer Sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

