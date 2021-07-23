FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Columbia’s Web Specials takes 60% off boots, pants, backpacks, more from $11

-
FashionColumbia
60% off from $11

The Columbia Flash Sale takes 60% off of its web specials with promo code JULY60 at checkout. During this sale you will find deals on boots, jackets, pullovers, t-shirts, and much more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Peakfreak X2 Mid OutDry Boots for men that are perfect for hiking and outdoor activities. These boots are currently marked down to $58 and originally sold for $120. This lightweight style has specific grooves in the outsole to help you up the hill and provide traction. It also has a cushioned insole to promote comfort and an energy-returning design. They’re also waterproof in case you run into a stream or puddle. You can choose from two color options and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Columbia customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the latest GAP Cyber Summer Sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Columbia

About the Author

L.L. Bean’s Summer Event takes up to 50% off new ...
Eddie Bauer’s Weekend Sale takes 50% off one appa...
Sperry’s Stock-Up Event takes extra 30% off sale ...
Disney summer swimwear sale now live from $12: Beach to...
Nike’s Back to School guide will have your kids s...
adidas Comeback Sale offers $30 off orders of $100 + up...
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale offers extra 25% off...
Nike Members Event offers extra 20% off FlyKnit, Dri-FI...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Sperry’s Stock-Up Event takes extra 30% off sale + 40% off 2 or more styles: Boat shoes, more

+ 40% off Learn More
25% off

Carhartt offers new markdowns from just $7 shipped: T-shirts, sweatshirts, more

from $7 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Ninja’s Pro Plus Kitchen System Blender doubles as a food processor at $153 (Reg. $200+)

$153 Learn More
42% off

Amazon slashes gaming chair prices as low as $80 (Up to 42% off)

From $80 Learn More
Reg. $49

Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts at up to 40% off from $29

From $29 Learn More
50% off

L.L. Bean’s Summer Event takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Pullovers, jackets, more

from $15 Learn More
Save now

Lowe’s discounts Westinghouse portable power stations from $119 to run your campsite

From $119 Learn More
Reg. $25

Franklin’s Mini Over Door Basketball Hoop just hit the Amazon low at $13.50 (45% off)

$13.50 Learn More