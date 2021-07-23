FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eddie Bauer’s Weekend Sale takes 50% off one apparel item + extra 50% off clearance

50% off from $15

Eddie Bauer Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive 50% off one apparel item with promo code APPAREL50 at checkout. Plus, Eddie Bauer is offering an extra 50% off clearance items with code SUMMERTIME. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Horizon Guide 10-inch Chino Shorts that are marked down from $21. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $60. These shorts are sweat-wicking, infused with stretch, and can be dressed up or down easily. Plus, you can choose from twelve fun color options as well as regular and tall sizing too. They also have UPF 50+ sun protection and are great for outdoor adventures. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

