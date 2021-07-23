VIDIYO, LEGO’s music-themed augmented reality kits, reportedly put on indefinite hiatus

After launching earlier in the year, the latest in augmented reality-enabled LEGO themes, VIDIYO, has had a tough time catching on amongst builders young and old. Now, a new report suggests that the theme may not even survive the year, as the LEGO Group is reportedly putting the theme on hiatus before potentially abandoning it altogether. Is all hope lost on the music video-making creations? Head below for all of the details on whether LEGO VIDIYO is canceled or not.

LEGO VIDIYO may not be canceled, but don’t expect new kits anytime soon

First reported by the folks over at PromoBricks, it’s looking like the latest in-house theme from the LEGO Group is already meeting its demise. 9to5Toys has now corroborated the report that LEGO VIDIYO is being put on hiatus, though whether it is being outright canceled permanently or just temporarily paused is still up in the air.

After first being announced in January, the first wave of LEGO VIDIYO sets launched in March following plenty of fanfare. The first batch of kits entered as six different pods, which prominently featured a unique new minifigure that was inspired by a specific genre of music. To continue that theming, the main selling point and play feature was a companion app that allows you to use the set and its accompanying sound bricks to make AR music videos.

A second wave of kits followed the first, which introduced some larger creations with more play features outside the app, but it seems like the damage had already begun. Now five months after first landing on store shelves, the LEGO VIDIYO theme doesn’t look like it’ll be around much longer.

As of now, the specifics on the fate of LEGO VIDIYO have yet to be set in stone, so at the very least, the reports don’t suggest that the theme has been canceled. Instead, the LEGO Group seems to be putting the theme on hiatus. Whether that ends up being for just a short while as the brand steps away to rethink future creations or just the first step to abandoning the kits altogether, the LEGO Group seems to have caught on that builders just aren’t interested in the funky fresh beats that VIDIYO was laying down.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The LEGO Group has had quite a few of these toys to life themes over the years, and it seems like each one loses a little bit more of the usual charm we see from the kits. Both Dimensions and Hidden Sides, despite their flaws, were fairly beloved themes that had plenty of appeal to older builders and younger fans alike.

The same can’t be said for VIDIYO, unfortunately. Back when the theme debuted at the beginning of the year, I picked up one of the starter kits with the intention of sharing a hands-on look at the latest augmented reality experience. But after spending a short time with the assembled kit and companion app, I scrapped the idea just out of how underwhelming and ultimately disappointing the package was. By comparison, I thought the smartphone integration of Hidden Sides was quite fun, at the very least, and had interesting sets to match.

LEGO VIDIYO offered neither of those, in my opinion, and it seems like the vast majority of builders agree, as the news that the theme is being put on hiatus isn’t even much of a shock. While many will likely miss the unique new minifigure molds and designs offered by the sets, LEGO VIDIYO on its way to being canceled isn’t something that most fans will even notice to begin with.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!