This backlit Bluetooth iPad keyboard just dove to $9 Prime shipped (Save 62%)

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 38,000+) via Amazon is offering its Backlit Bluetooth iPad Keyboard (KM12) for $9 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent drop in addition to the on-page coupon slashes a total of 62% off its typical $24 price tag. Today’s offer newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This highly-affordable keyboard is ready to work with iPad, macOS, Windows, and many other platforms. Backlighting allows you to work in dimly-lit environments with ease. There are five colors to choose from alongside three brightness levels. When not in use, the keys are covered by a leather cover which can be folded to prop up your tablet whenever you need to type. With up to 60-day battery life, an overnight charge here and there will easily keep you up and running. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now that touchscreen typing is largely going to be in the rearview mirror, now’s a great time to clean your tablet’s display. With Sprayway’s Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner Wipes you’ll be ready to wipe away smudges on 20 different occasions for just $2 Prime shipped. More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.3/5 star rating.

Don’t have an iPad yet? You could save quite a bit if you go with ASUS’ 14-inch 64GB Chromebook instead at $179. No matter which route you take, Dell’s sleek Pro Slim Backpack might be worth picking up as well at $26.50. You can also outfit your desk with a gaming chair from $80 or peek at these PC peripherals priced as low as $23. And if you’ve been wanting to take Apple Pencil 2 for a spin, it’s down to $104 right now. Swing by our Apple guide to see what other deals are up for grabs.

Nulaxy Backlit Bluetooth iPad Keyboard features:

5 adjustable color and 3 adjustable brightness level provide different visual typing atmosphere. Especially in a dark environment, it provides clear keys for easy and smooth typing.

The bluetooth iPad keyboard comes with a decent leather cover, which provides a perfect protection for your keyboard. It can be folded and used as a smart stand for your iPad, tablet and smart phone.

KM12 iPad keyboard is energy saving designed, which can automatically goes to sleep if 15 minutes without typing(wake it up by pressing any keys). Built-in rechargeable lithium battery enables over 60 days (based on 2 hours non-stop use per day) in power-saving mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!