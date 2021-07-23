FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This backlit Bluetooth iPad keyboard just dove to $9 Prime shipped (Save 62%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesNulaxy
62% off $9

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 38,000+) via Amazon is offering its Backlit Bluetooth iPad Keyboard (KM12) for $9 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent drop in addition to the on-page coupon slashes a total of 62% off its typical $24 price tag. Today’s offer newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This highly-affordable keyboard is ready to work with iPad, macOS, Windows, and many other platforms. Backlighting allows you to work in dimly-lit environments with ease. There are five colors to choose from alongside three brightness levels. When not in use, the keys are covered by a leather cover which can be folded to prop up your tablet whenever you need to type. With up to 60-day battery life, an overnight charge here and there will easily keep you up and running. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now that touchscreen typing is largely going to be in the rearview mirror, now’s a great time to clean your tablet’s display. With Sprayway’s Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner Wipes you’ll be ready to wipe away smudges on 20 different occasions for just $2 Prime shipped. More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.3/5 star rating.

Don’t have an iPad yet? You could save quite a bit if you go with ASUS’ 14-inch 64GB Chromebook instead at $179. No matter which route you take, Dell’s sleek Pro Slim Backpack might be worth picking up as well at $26.50. You can also outfit your desk with a gaming chair from $80 or peek at these PC peripherals priced as low as $23. And if you’ve been wanting to take Apple Pencil 2 for a spin, it’s down to $104 right now. Swing by our Apple guide to see what other deals are up for grabs.

Nulaxy Backlit Bluetooth iPad Keyboard features:

  • 5 adjustable color and 3 adjustable brightness level provide different visual typing atmosphere. Especially in a dark environment, it provides clear keys for easy and smooth typing.
  • The bluetooth iPad keyboard comes with a decent leather cover, which provides a perfect protection for your keyboard. It can be folded and used as a smart stand for your iPad, tablet and smart phone.
  • KM12 iPad keyboard is energy saving designed, which can automatically goes to sleep if 15 minutes without typing(wake it up by pressing any keys). Built-in rechargeable lithium battery enables over 60 days (based on 2 hours non-stop use per day) in power-saving mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Nulaxy

About the Author

Apple’s 16-inch Intel MacBook Pros are up to $500...
Your garage or woodshop deserves 24,000-lumens of light...
Apple Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Pro/Max sees new all...
Top-rated Tractive GPS smart dog tracker with health st...
Just $13 will score you this 32-inch gas spring monitor...
Amazon will ship this 3-piece bistro patio set to your ...
Apple Watch SE tracks your fitness without a phone than...
Dell’s sleek Pro Slim Backpack hits $26.50, more ...
Show More Comments

Related

Rare discount

Satechi’s new Slim X2 aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard sees only second discount to $75

$75 Learn More
50% off

This 2-slot vertical aluminum laptop stand just hit $11 Prime shipped (50% off)

$11 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More
Save $20

Elevate your office setup with Wali’s gas spring triple monitor mount at $80 (Save $20)

$80 Learn More
56% off

Add Bluetooth to your car with this receiver that charges via USB-C for $7.50 (56% off)

$7.50 Learn More
Save $500

Apple’s 16-inch Intel MacBook Pros are up to $500 off at new all-time lows

From $2,000 Learn More
50% off

Your garage or woodshop deserves 24,000-lumens of light for just $18 (Save 50%)

$18 Learn More
Review

HTC Vive Pro 2 review from a Quest 2 owner’s perspective [video]

Learn More