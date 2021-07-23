This backlit Bluetooth iPad keyboard just dove to $9 Prime shipped (Save 62%)

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 38,000+) via Amazon is offering its Backlit Bluetooth iPad Keyboard (KM12) for $9 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent drop in addition to the on-page coupon slashes a total of 62% off its typical $24 price tag. Today’s offer newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This highly-affordable keyboard is ready to work with iPad, macOS, Windows, and many other platforms. Backlighting allows you to work in dimly-lit environments with ease. There are five colors to choose from alongside three brightness levels. When not in use, the keys are covered by a leather cover which can be folded to prop up your tablet whenever you need to type. With up to 60-day battery life, an overnight charge here and there will easily keep you up and running. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Nulaxy Backlit Bluetooth iPad Keyboard features:
- 5 adjustable color and 3 adjustable brightness level provide different visual typing atmosphere. Especially in a dark environment, it provides clear keys for easy and smooth typing.
- The bluetooth iPad keyboard comes with a decent leather cover, which provides a perfect protection for your keyboard. It can be folded and used as a smart stand for your iPad, tablet and smart phone.
- KM12 iPad keyboard is energy saving designed, which can automatically goes to sleep if 15 minutes without typing(wake it up by pressing any keys). Built-in rechargeable lithium battery enables over 60 days (based on 2 hours non-stop use per day) in power-saving mode.
