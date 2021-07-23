Score $90 off ASUS’ 14-inch 64GB Chromebook, now $179 shipped

Walmart is offering the ASUS 14-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB Chromebook for $179 shipped. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Sam’s Club, undercuts Amazon’s $200 sale price for the downgraded 32GB model, and beats the lowest offer we have tracked for this configuration by $20. This Google Classroom-ready Chromebook features a metallic finish, boots up in seconds, and will always keep itself up to date. Not only can you take full advantage of Chrome OS, you’ll also be able to run Android apps thanks to built-in support for the Google Play Store. Thanks to 8-hour battery life, it will be able to power many users throughout a standard work day. When it comes to I/O, you’ll get dual Type-C, a couple USB-A ports, 3.5mm, and a microSD card reader. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you plan to connect your new Chromebook to a monitor, you may want consider grabbing this foldable aluminum laptop stand at $15 Prime shipped. Unlike many competitors, this solution folds into a compact design that’s easy to slide into a backpack. Well over 600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.2/5 star rating.

Why stop there when our site is filled with other deals that will pair nicely with your new Chromebook? Examples include Dell’s sleek Pro Slim Backpack at $26.50, a batch of gaming chairs from $80 at Amazon, and even Nulaxy Folding Smartphone Stand at $7. Plus, if you’d like to upgrade audio quality when playing Stadia with friends or during your next Google Chat, check out JLab’s USB-C microphones from $40.

ASUS 14-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB Chromebook features:

14-inch 1366×768 Anti-Glare NanoEdge display featuring an ultra-narrow bezel with anti-glare coating to reduce reflections.

Powered by the Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz) for fast and snappy performance.

The HD display has a durable 180 degree hinge that can be laid flat to share content easily.

