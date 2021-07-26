Etekcity Apple Health and Google Fit-ready Smart Scale now $20 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Etekcity ESF93 Smart Scale for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Be sure to clip the $2 on-page coupon. This is nearly 25% off the regular $26 price tag and the lowest we can find on this model. Compatible with Fitbit, Apple Health, Samsung Health, or Google Fit via the companion VeSync app, it allows users to “view trends and track progress in one central location.” Using four built-in sensors, a blue, backlit LCD display, and a 6-mm-thick tempered glass, it can track 12 body composition measurements: “weight, body fat, body water, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, BMR, metabolic age, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, fat-free body weight, and BMI.” Auto calibration, 30-second auto-off, unlimited member profiles, and a 400-pound capacity round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

A more affordable option falls to the Etekcity Smart Digital Bathroom Scale at $17 Prime shipped. This one also carries solid ratings and features much of the same compatibility with popular fitness platforms. Although it is a bit smaller overall, which may or may not be a good thing for your personal needs, it is a perfectly capable option that tracks all of the same stats as our lead deal. The same thing goes for this still live option at down at $18 Prime shipped we featured last week.

Be sure to head over to our fitness tracker hub for even more discounted products to help keep you in shape. We are tracking deals on TicWatch Pro S, the Amazfit Neo Retro Smartwatch, and Samsung’s refurb Galaxy Watch 3. Just be sure to check out these deals on the official Apple Watch bands if you’re making use of Apple’s wearables to track your workouts.

More on the Etekcity ESF93 Smart Scale:

Sync Your Apps: Use the VeSync app to sync your data with Fitbit, Apple Health, Samsung Health, or Google Fit to view trends and track progress in one central location, great motivation for losing weight

Comprehensive Analyses: Get an overview of your health on VeSync with 12 body composition measurements: Weight, Body Fat, Body Water, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, Protein, BMR, Metabolic Age, Visceral Fat, Subcutaneous Fat, Fat-Free Body Weight, and BMI

High Precision: 4 highly accurate sensors offer results you can trust in increments of 0.1 lb / 0.05 kg with a max capacity of 400 lb / 180 kg.

