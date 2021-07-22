Head back in time with 21st century feature: Amazfit Neo Retro Smartwatch $30 (Save $10)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Neo Retro Smartwatch for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you $10 from its normal going rate, marking a return to our last mention. Featuring 24/7 continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring, you’ll be able to see insights into your health on a daily basis. The retro-designed face features a 1.2-inch always-on display with a lift-to-wake backlight for up to 37-day battery life. Plus, with 5 ATM water resistance, it can travel up to 50-meters deep before damage begins. You’ll also enjoy both message and phone call notifications as well as alarms, emails, and more all on your wrist. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use just some of your savings to grab a 4-pack of screen protectors made specifically for today’s lead deal. You’ll find that this helps protect the display from scratches, and with four included in the pack, it’s easy to change one out should it become damaged over the years. At $7, it’s easy to recommend grabbing these after picking up the Neo Retro above.

If you’re planning to use this to track fitness goals, why not check out the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter which is on sale for $300 right now. It’s a great way to get outside and exercise this summer and fall. Another option is the Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike, which is currently on sale. Right now, you can grab it for a low of $339.

More about the Amazfit Neo Retro Smartwatch:

Amazfit Neo Smartwatch can track your heart rate 24/7. Also can monitor your sleep

This smartwatch features a retro-styled, always-on display which lets you see the screen clearly under bright light

It can be used for up to 28 days on a typical usage & 37 Days on a basic usage on a single full charge.

