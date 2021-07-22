FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Head back in time with 21st century feature: Amazfit Neo Retro Smartwatch $30 (Save $10)

-
AmazonFitness TrackerAmazfit
$10 off $30

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Neo Retro Smartwatch for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you $10 from its normal going rate, marking a return to our last mention. Featuring 24/7 continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring, you’ll be able to see insights into your health on a daily basis. The retro-designed face features a 1.2-inch always-on display with a lift-to-wake backlight for up to 37-day battery life. Plus, with 5 ATM water resistance, it can travel up to 50-meters deep before damage begins. You’ll also enjoy both message and phone call notifications as well as alarms, emails, and more all on your wrist. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use just some of your savings to grab a 4-pack of screen protectors made specifically for today’s lead deal. You’ll find that this helps protect the display from scratches, and with four included in the pack, it’s easy to change one out should it become damaged over the years. At $7, it’s easy to recommend grabbing these after picking up the Neo Retro above.

If you’re planning to use this to track fitness goals, why not check out the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter which is on sale for $300 right now. It’s a great way to get outside and exercise this summer and fall. Another option is the Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike, which is currently on sale. Right now, you can grab it for a low of $339.

More about the Amazfit Neo Retro Smartwatch:

  • Amazfit Neo Smartwatch can track your heart rate 24/7. Also can monitor your sleep
  • This smartwatch features a retro-styled, always-on display which lets you see the screen clearly under bright light
  • It can be used for up to 28 days on a typical usage & 37 Days on a basic usage on a single full charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Amazfit

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This darling Nostalgia 800W microwave is at a new all-t...
Sabrent Nano Rocket Rugged 2TB Portable SSD is the body...
Learn to draw with Wacom’s Intuos wireless tablet...
ORIA’s #1 best-selling 60-in-1 Precision Screwdri...
Sceptre’s new 24-inch curved 180Hz gaming monitor...
Expand seating with Zinus’ Jackie Loveseat Sofa a...
WeMo Outdoor Smart Plug works with Siri, Alexa, and Ass...
Need a new summer ride? Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-B...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

Amazfit’s new Bip S Lite 30-day smartwatch sees first discount at $40 (20% off)

$40 Learn More
Save 53%

Strap Samsung’s refurb Galaxy Watch 3 onto your wrist from $180 (Save $230)

From $180 Learn More
Save $30

Daily Double: Fitbit’s Versa 2 and Inspire 2 are up to 20% off from $79 shipped

From $79 Learn More
34% off

Take 34% off Camelbak’s Chute Mag insulated steel water bottle, more from $10

From $10 Learn More

Amazon #1 new-release electric scooter returns to all-time low at $161.50, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
New low

This darling Nostalgia 800W microwave is at a new all-time low of $101.50

$101.50 Learn More
Save now

Sabrent Nano Rocket Rugged 2TB Portable SSD is the bodyguard your files need for $289

$289 Learn More
Save now

Segway Ninebot ES2 electric scooter hits low of $300, more in Woot refurb. sale from $250

From $250 Learn More