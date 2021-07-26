IRWIN’s 8-pack of bar and spring clamps will expand your DIY abilities at $35 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the IRWIN QUICK-GRIP 8-piece Clamp Set (IRHT83220) for $34.99 shipped. That’s 30% off the rate it has been fetching there over the last few months and marks the second-best price drop we have tracked since March. This affordable 8-piece clamp kit is bound to come in handy for woodworking and a wide variety of other project types. Each unit features non-marring grip pads to ensure scratches and scuffs aren’t left behind. Four bundled mini bar clamps can evenly distribute 150 pounds of force. Each piece in this set is “constructed of high-tech reinforced resin for strength and durability.” Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If spring clamps will satisfy your needs, check out this Amazon 14-piece set at $11 Prime shipped. You’ll get a variety of sizes that range from 3-3/8 to 6-1/2 inches. Like the lead deal, each unit wields integrated pads to protect whatever surface is being gripped. More than 500 Amazon shoppers back it with an average 4.5/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, why not snag Smith & Wesson’s 6.5-inch Stainless Steel Multi-Tool at $13.50? And if you want a solution that will fit in your wallet, this 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool is under $5. Other notable discounts worth peeking at include up to 30% off Husky storage systems at Home Depot alongside Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer at under $125.

IRWIN QUICK-GRIP 8-piece Clamp Set features:

Mini Bar clamps exert up to 150 psi. of clamping pressure

Handi-Clamps feature QUICK-RELEASE triggers for fast and easy positioning

All clamps constructed of high-tech reinforced resin for strength and durability

