Build your own PC, upgrade a laptop, or repair a smartphone with an $18 precision screwdriver kit

Reg. $30 $18

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 120-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code WZXWTXHW at checkout. Normally $30, today’s deal falls within $3 of our last mention. You’ll find that this kit includes just about everything you need to handle smartphone or computer repair. Whether you’re building a new PC, upgrading a laptop, or replacing your phone’s screen, this kit has you covered. There are 12 individual pieces, including the screwdriver, bits, tweezers, spudgers, and more. I’ve used ORIA gear for years and absolutely love the quality it brings. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

This 61-piece kit is much smaller than today’s lead deal, but it also saves you a few bucks at the same time. Included here you’ll find a nice assortment of screwdrivers, tweezers, pry tools, and more, though the bits are fixed instead of interchangeable. At $12 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation for those who want to save a bit more.

For a more versatile tool, check out the Smith & Wesson’s 6.5-inch stainless steel multi-tool. Right now, it’s on sale for $13.50 to upgrade your EDC. It features quite a few tools in one, including pliers, knives, screwdrivers, and more. Take a look in our previous coverage for more information on this multi-tool.

More about ORIA’s Precision Screwdriver Kit:

120 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Kit comes with 101 precision screwdriver bits, driver handle, extension shaft, tweezers, plastic pry tools,opening picks, magnetizer, magnetic pad,suction cup, SIM card remover, cleaning cloth, which can meet the repair of various equipments in life.

