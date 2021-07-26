FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $11 (Save $20)

-
Save 65% From $7

Seneo’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $10.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $31, you’re looking at $20 in savings as today’s offer beats our previous mention by $9 to mark a new all-time low. This charging station makes a great addition to your nightstand thanks to its ability to power an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. There’s a Qi stand that can refuel Android devices at 10W, as well as 7.5W for iPhones. That’s on top of a slot for your Apple Watch and an AirPods dock. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Upgraded 3 in 1 Wireless Charger is specially designed for your earphone, the channelized charging dock caters for AirPods Pro. The additional silicone pad in the package can be affixed on the charging dock to prevent Watch from slipping.

Thanks to its magnetic design, Three of your iOS devices can share only oneUSB-C charging port, and you can charge them all at the same time with just one USB-C cable, say goodbye to messy cable and desktop. Simply wrap the cables for the iWatch and AirPods and store them neatly in the storage compartment on the base, so you only need to plug a charging cable into the fast wireless charger stand, saving space on your desk!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TCL’s 10 SE Android smartphone with triple camera...
Amazon back to school supply sale from $4.50: Pens, mec...
9to5Toys Daily: July 26, 2021 – Save on iPhone 11/Pro...
Callaway, PGA Tour, more extra 20% off during Golf Appa...
LEGO officially unveils 12 all-new collectible Marvel m...
Etekcity Apple Health and Google Fit-ready Smart Scale ...
Keep your knives at their sharpest with this 2-sided wh...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Doctor Who Lone...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

Smartphone Accessories: Nulaxy Folding Stand $7 (Save 30%), more

From $7 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount $22 (Save 35%), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20,000mAh Solar Charger $18 (40% off), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 67%

Smartphone Accessories: mophie Juice Pack Connect Mini $23 (Save 67%), more

From $7 Learn More
67% off

Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker $18, more

From $4 Learn More
Save now

Latest Anker sale discounts Life Q35 ANC headphones to $110, USB-C gear, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
Amazon low

TCL’s 10 SE Android smartphone with triple camera array returns to Amazon low at $127.50

$127.50 Learn More
35% off

Amazon back to school supply sale from $4.50: Pens, mechanical pencils, more

$4.50+ Learn More