Cricut Maker 3 sees rare discount to all-time low at $379 shipped

Amazon is offering the Cricut Maker 3 for $379 shipped. That’s a $21 discount from its normal going rate and a match for the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. Cricut’s latest Maker 3 is the company’s flagship DIY cutting machine. If you have the Maker, or even the Explore Air 2, it’s worth the upgrade. You’ll find that it’s up to twice as fast as the original Maker and can handle over 300 items, including the new Smart Materials which work without a mat. I’ve had the Maker 3 for the past few months and it’s an absolute blast to use. Learn more in our hands-on review. Amazon’s customers have already rated it 4.6/5 stars collectively and made it a #1 best-seller there.

On a tighter budget? Opting for the Explore 3 at $299 gives many of the benefits that the Maker 3 above has. While you’ll only have the ability to cut 100+ items, instead of 300+, it still handles new Smart Materials while offering a sleeker look. Of course, you could instead opt for the Explore Air 2 at $170 if you don’t mind giving up Smart Materials compatibility.

Now, running Cricut’s Design Space is possible on just about anything, including an iPad or iPhone. However, a powerful computer really is the best experience, and right now Apple’s 16-inch Intel MacBook Pros are up to $500 off. This discount delivers new all-time lows to enjoy, so be sure to check out our previous coverage for more information.

More on the Cricut Maker 3:

Cricut Maker 3 gives you pro-level cutting up to 2X faster compared to the Original Cricut Maker with 10X the cutting force compared to Cricut Explore Air 2. The Cricut Maker 3 cuts 300+ materials and is compatible with 13 tools (sold separately) for all your cutting, scoring, and embellishing projects!

The Cricut Maker 3 is compatible with all new Cricut Smart Materials! Cricut Smart Paper, Cricut Smart Vinyl, and Cricut Smart HTV Iron On are perfect for super-long, super-precise cuts up to 12ft without a machine mat.

With 10X more cutting power than Cricut Explore-family machines and ability to work with Rotary Blade, Knife Blade, Scoring Wheels, Foil Transfer Tool, and additional tools available for creating decorative effects like engraving, debossing and more, the Cricut Maker 3 has the versatility and performance to take your creativity to the ultimate level!

