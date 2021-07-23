FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s 16-inch Intel MacBook Pros are up to $500 off at new all-time lows

-
Apple
Save $500 From $2,000

Amazon is offering Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro i9/16GB/1TB for $2,299.99 shipped. This originally went for $2,800, with today’s $500 dive marking the largest we’ve tracked and the best price we’ve found for a new condition model. With the new MacBook Pros just around the corner, this is a great way to enjoy some of Apple’s finest engineering, if you don’t necessarily need the latest and greatest. This late-2019 MacBook Pro features a 16-inch Retina display and is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Intel processor. Other memorable features include the full-color Touch Bar, Lightning 3 ports, and a powerful six-speaker array with “force-canceling woofers.” Head below for more MacBook deals.

Don’t quite need that much storage? You can also score the 2019 MacBook Pro with 512GB storage for $1,999.99. Typically fetching $2,400, this too is at a new all-time low at $400 off. This model touts a 2.6GHz i7 processor instead of the i9, but otherwise, you’re still getting the same professional-grade laptop.

Looking for a great way to protect your new MacBook Pro? You can currently bundle AppleCare+ with either of these models for $379 extra. While that may seem steep, AppleCare+ covers damages to both the screen and exterior, as well as interior damage for far lower than traditional tune-ups would run you. So rather than paying to replace your entire machine early, you can keep this thing running for years and years to come.

We’ve also seen quite a few Apple peripherals go on sale today, from the official MagSafe charger for just $30 to Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Leather Sleeve at a new all-time low. You can track all our latest findings in this handy guide, so be sure to check it regularly if you’re on the prowl for new ways to upgrade your handsets, Macs, wearables, and more.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

