Fossil Flash Sale offers up to 70% off best-selling watches, work bags, more + free shipping

Fossil’s latest flash sale offers up to 70% off select styles that are ready to take on your summer adventures. Prices are as marked. Get ready for back to school with deals on popular watches, wallets, briefcases, duffel bags, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Luther Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch is a standout from this sale and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. This style is currently marked down to $36 and originally sold for $119. I love that you can switch out the straps for different looks and it has a large face that’s very stylish. This would make a great gift option and rated 4.5/5 stars from Fossil customers. You can head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Fossil flash sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!