Nintendo collectible dioramas now on sale from $14.50 Prime shipped (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Jackks Super Mario Nintendo Underwater 2.5-inch Diorama Play Set for $14.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. A great little addition to your game room or Nintendo collection, this affordable diorama recreates the underwater stages of the games with a 2.5-inch Mario figure, a cheep cheep and the blooper figure alongside the warp pipe, foliage and coins. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. The modular figures and pieces can also be used alongside the other Mario sets on sale down below. 

More Super Mario play set deals:

Another great addition to any good Mario collection is this official Super Mario Sticker Book. For just $6 Prime shipped you get the book itself, filled with Mario art and activities, as well as hundreds off stickers you can use to decorate just about anything. 

Go check out this ongoing deal on Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit, then dive into some of the latest Nintendo coverage: the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, our hands-on review of the new Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons for Switch, the LEGO Nintendo Peach’s Castle, and this 7-days of FREE Switch Online access promotion. 

  • The underwater diorama set lets you recreate the excitement from the super Mario video games
  • Kids can expand their Mario world with figures and exclusive accessories with feature mechanisms
  • Mario can move up and down in the warp pipe, and the water plant spins around, just like in the game
  • The accessories are modular and can be used with other playsets as well
  • Included are two and half inch Mario, cheep cheep, and blooper figures

