Bring the Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit home from $71 shipped today (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch at $74.99 shipped on both the Mario and Luigi set. Matched at Target where RedCard holders can score them for $71.25 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a 25% price drop, matching the Amazon all-time low, and slightly below our previous mention with RedCard. This is the best chance to setup your own augmented reality Mario Kart track since the pre-Prime Day price drop. This one essentially allows users to setup their own custom Mario Kart track in the living room (or anywhere with a relatively flat surface), and then race the included Mario Kart figure using Nintendo Switch. Learn more in our hands-on review and down below. Rated 4+ stars.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit uses AR tech to bring Nintendo’s mascot racer to life in your home. The kit includes track pieces barriers and more to bring the game out of the screen as players race their kart toy against all of the mainstay competitors in the franchise with up to four other players at once. You can see it how it works and get more details in our coverage here.

Be sure to go check out our hands-on with Nintendo’s all-new Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons for Switch and everything we know about LEGO Nintendo Peach’s Castle. Here are the details and order information for the new Switch OLED model, Nintendo’s latest 7-days of FREE Switch Online access promotion, and how you can play Among Us for FREE.

More on Mario Kart Live Home Circuit:

Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart

Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality

The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course

Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play

Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; sold separately)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!