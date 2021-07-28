FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Mickey Mouse Speaker $17, more

Amazon currently offers the Bitty Boomers Disney Mickey Mouse Bluetooth Speaker for $16.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at one of the first notable price cuts to date and a new all-time low. This compact Bitty Boomers speaker delivers a unique design of the world’s most famous mouse while packing 4-hour battery life and Bluetooth 5 capabilities. While it’s not going to replace one of those room-filling speakers for serenading outdoor gatherings and the like this summer, it’ll handle more personalized playback while bringing some Mickey Mouse vibes to your setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 110 customers.

  • Ultra-Portable 2″ Tall Speaker
  • Bluetooth 5. 0 Technology Wirelessly Connects to all Bluetooth Enabled Devices
  • 30Ft. Wireless Range / Over 4 Hours of Music Time on a Single Charge. / Rechargeable – Micro USB Cable Included
  • Easily Connect 2 Bitty Boomers Together and Enjoy a True Wireless Stereo Experience
  • Strap Included to Help Secure to any Backpack or Bag

