Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Mickey Mouse Speaker $17, more

Amazon currently offers the Bitty Boomers Disney Mickey Mouse Bluetooth Speaker for $16.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at one of the first notable price cuts to date and a new all-time low. This compact Bitty Boomers speaker delivers a unique design of the world’s most famous mouse while packing 4-hour battery life and Bluetooth 5 capabilities. While it’s not going to replace one of those room-filling speakers for serenading outdoor gatherings and the like this summer, it’ll handle more personalized playback while bringing some Mickey Mouse vibes to your setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 110 customers.

Bitty Boomers Mickey Mouse features:

Ultra-Portable 2″ Tall Speaker

Bluetooth 5. 0 Technology Wirelessly Connects to all Bluetooth Enabled Devices

30Ft. Wireless Range / Over 4 Hours of Music Time on a Single Charge. / Rechargeable – Micro USB Cable Included

Easily Connect 2 Bitty Boomers Together and Enjoy a True Wireless Stereo Experience

Strap Included to Help Secure to any Backpack or Bag

