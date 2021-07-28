Apple Watch deals start at just $170 in this 1-day sale: Series 5 from $270, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Apple Watch models starting at $169.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS at $269.99. Typically fetching $399 in new condition, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and marks one of the best prices to date.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features as its latest like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design and cellular connectivity on select models. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

But if you can get away with an older model of Apple Watch, be sure to shop all of the price cuts in today’s sale right here. With prices starting at $170, you’re looking at some of the best discounts to date on previous-generation wearables including Apple Watch Series 3 and 4, as well as GPS and cellular models too. Plus, everything comes backed by the same 90-day warranty noted above.

The no matter which model you end up with, head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

