Try some treats from around the world with this international snack box from $11 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Try Treats International Snack Subscription Box at $11.25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 per month, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked. It will jump back up to $15 for your second month, so be sure to cancel it after it ships if you don’t want to continue the subscription. This is a fun and unique way to bring some snacks home from all over the world. Each month includes five or more treats from a “mystery international country” including everything from snacks popular in Taiwan and Israel to India, Greece, and more. The “Treats box also comes with recipes, history and fun facts unique along with a postcard from the country!” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the international treats above aren’t working for you, just score this 12-count package of Annie’s snacks including Cheddar Bunnies, Bunny Grahams, and Cheddar Squares for $8.50 Prime shipped. These are certified organic snacks with non-GMO ingredients inside smaller individually-wrapped packages to keep portions in control as well. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon.

Munch into a wide range full-size international snacks in your box whilst discovering flavors you never knew existed and exploring the cultures of different countries through snacks! Your Treats box comes with recipes, history and fun facts unique along with a postcard from the country! Treats box comes with generous amounts of Treats for you to share and enjoy with family, friends and coworkers. Spread the love, share and enjoy!

