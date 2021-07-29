Add the hardcover Little Book of Video Games to your retro collection for $10 (Amazon low), more

Amazon is now offering the Little Book of Video Games hardcover book for $9.89 with fee shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 34% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the lowest total we can find. You’re looking at 160 pages of details on the “most celebrated and iconic arcade, console, and computer games.” A perfect addition to the collection or game room, this coffee table-like book features 70 classic titles from way back in the 1950s right up to to the 2000s including Pong, Spacewar!, Adventure, Pac-Man, Rogue, Donkey Kong, Galaga, Dragon’s Lair, Tetris, Super Mario Bros., and more. Rated 4+ stars. More below.

There really aren’t very many collectible gaming books out there for less than $10 (other than the Kindle freebies you’ll find below) that’s actually worth owning. But if you’re more focused on the Nintendo side of things, don’t be fooled by the official sticker book. As good as it is for the kids, it is also a great collectible for $6 Prime shippedthat includes hundreds of stickers you can use anywhere you want.

More gaming book deals:

More on the Little Book of Video Games:

An accessible, informative look at the history and evolution some of the most popular and iconic video games from their early beginnings up to the 2000s. Author Melissa Brinks explores each influential game and its impact on they would have on the games that would follow, with brief, engaging profiles and surprising trivia that is perfect for fans of all levels.

