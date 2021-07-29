Today’s best game deals: Sonic Mania $10 or double pack $25, Mario Golf $49.50, more

In today’s best game deals, we have some notable Sonic titles on sale. Amazon is now offering the Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack on Nintendo Switch for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is 38% off and a new Amazon all-time low. And Microsoft is now offering Sonic Mania on its own for Xbox gamers at $9.99 in digital form, down from the regular $20. This is a great way to bring some classic-style Sonic action to your game library, and in the case of the double pack above, some Team Sonic Racing at the same time. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Mario Golf: Super Rush, Disgaea 4 Complete+, Brothers: a Tale of two Sons, Resident Evil Village, Crysis Remastered, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

