Today’s best game deals: Sonic Mania $10 or double pack $25, Mario Golf $49.50, more

-
Apps GamesMicrosoftSEGA
50% off $10

In today’s best game deals, we have some notable Sonic titles on sale. Amazon is now offering the Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack on Nintendo Switch for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is 38% off and a new Amazon all-time low. And Microsoft is now offering Sonic Mania on its own for Xbox gamers at $9.99 in digital form, down from the regular $20. This is a great way to bring some classic-style Sonic action to your game library, and in the case of the double pack above, some Team Sonic Racing at the same time. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Mario Golf: Super Rush, Disgaea 4 Complete+, Brothers: a Tale of two Sons, Resident Evil Village, Crysis Remastered, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Tribes of Midgard is a unique co-op action ‘surthrival’ RPG to play alone or with friends

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

