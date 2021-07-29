Today’s best game deals: Sonic Mania $10 or double pack $25, Mario Golf $49.50, more

In today’s best game deals, we have some notable Sonic titles on sale. Amazon is now offering the Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack on Nintendo Switch for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is 38% off and a new Amazon all-time low. And Microsoft is now offering Sonic Mania on its own for Xbox gamers at $9.99 in digital form, down from the regular $20. This is a great way to bring some classic-style Sonic action to your game library, and in the case of the double pack above, some Team Sonic Racing at the same time. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Mario Golf: Super Rush, Disgaea 4 Complete+, Brothers: a Tale of two Sons, Resident Evil Village, Crysis Remastered, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Summer Sale: 1,200+ titles up to 70% off
- Nintendo now offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online access
- Nintendo just unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Sony State of Play Deathloop gameplay, indies, and more
- July’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Or $4 on Xbox
- Resident Evil Village $50 (Reg. $60)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Xbox $3 (Reg. $20)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Kentucky Route Zero Xbox $15 (Reg. $25)
- Phoenix Wright Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $30)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Xbox $12 (Reg. $80)
- Crysis Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Children of Morta eShop $9 (Reg. $22)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Also on PlayStation
- Super Mario Odyssey $38(Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3 GOTY Xbox $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Cloudpunk Xbox $11 (Reg. $30)
- Donut County Xbox $4 (Reg. $13)
- Matched on PSN
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games $30 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $25 (Reg. $50+)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $30)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched on Xbox
- HITMAN 2 PSN $9 (Reg. $40+)
- HITMAN 2 Gold Xbox $15 (Reg. $30+)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg, $30+)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $49 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- FIFA 21 Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster $35 (Reg. $50)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $46 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
