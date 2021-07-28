Sony has sold a record-setting 10 million PS5 consoles, but we still can’t really get one

Sony has now unveiled the most recent PlayStation 5 sales numbers, and things are looking good — if you’re Sony and not some poor gamer that still can’t get one anyway. Sony has now revealed that PS5 continues to be its fastest-selling console in history despite sales numbers slowing over the last couple months and how difficult it even is to get one. As of July 18, 2021, Sony says it has now sold more than 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles, narrowly outpacing the PS4 predecessor by about a month. Read on for more details.

Considering a slew of factors, like ongoing component shortages and pandemic-related issues, it is impressive to see the PS5 outperform PlayStation 4 within its first year of availability (if that’s what you want to call this).

Now, with just eight months in the wild, Sony has moved over 10 million PS5 consoles, with the bulk of those unsurprisingly hitting in the first few months. According to Sony, it sold roughly 4.5 million of the 10 million total in 2020 (starting from the November 12 launch date), another 3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, and a lighter 2.2 million from then until now. So while things are slowing, and it is still incredibly difficult to even buy one stateside, the PlayStation 5 launch has seemingly been a positive one for Sony.

According to reports, it would appear as though Sony still doesn’t have quite enough data to say which region or markets are driving sales the most. But PlayStation previously stated that it was pleasantly surprised by sales numbers in the typically mobile game and free-to-play-focused Chinese market, where it sold out its launch stock almost immediately.

But no matter how fast Sony might be selling these things, it is still nearly impossible to get one. So it’s hard to even care if the PlayStation 5 sales numbers are looking good or not. Recent reports suggest a new digital PS5 SKU is on the way, which may or may not bolster the holiday sales that are already expected to see a bump over the slowing mid-year numbers. But if it’s next to impossible for anyone but the internet bots to get one, it won’t matter to the average gamer anyway.

