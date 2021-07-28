Sony just unveiled the August PlayStation Plus FREE games: PvZ Battle for Neighborville, more

Sony has now taken to its official blog to detail the August PlayStation Plus FREE games. For those unfamiliar, every month Sony unleashes a series of free games to its PlayStation Plus subscribers they can download and keep as part of their game library for as long as their membership is active. You still have time to score last month’s, and starting next week you’ll be able to download Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 on PS4 as well as Hunter’s Arena: Legends on PS4 and PS5. Head below for more details.

August PlayStation Plus FREE games

The August PlayStation Plus FREE games will go live via PSN starting on Tuesday, August 3 and remain as such until Monday, September 6, 2021. As usual, that means you have until Monday August 2, 2021 to claim the July freebies including Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds on PS4 as well as A Plague Tale: Innocence on PS5. All of the details on July’s titles can be found right here.

Alongside the 30 player PvP & PvE combat-based battle royale title Hunter’s Arena: Legends (releasing the same day as it goes FREE) and Tennis World Tour 2 (Reg. $40 on PSN), next month’s headliner would have to be Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. Regularly $30 on PSN and just shy of $20 in physical form via Amazon, this one will be completely free to PS Plus members starring next week. Featuring 20 fully-customizable character classes, couch co-op/online multiplayer, and taking down enemy hordes in PvE, this is the latest entry in the “age-old battle between plants and zombies.”

While you’re waiting for all three to go free on August 3 next week, dive into today’s best game deals roundup for even more discounts on PS4 and PS5 titles. We also just got word that Sony has moved over 10 million PS5 console units despite it still being white difficult to get one as well as the massive PlayStation Summer Sale with over 1,200 digital game deals up to 70% off.

More details from Sony:

August’s PlayStation Plus lineup challenges you to test your mettle against dangerous demons, the combative undead, aggressive fauna and racket-wielding pros. Enjoy the fantasy warfare of Hunter’s Arena: Legends, teamwork hijinks in Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and hit the court in Tennis World Tour 2 on Tuesday, August 3 when the titles join PlayStation Plus.

