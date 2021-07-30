Score up to $100 off with the purchase of any two Amazon Fire Kids’ tablets today

Amazon is now offering 25% off when you buy any two of its Fire kids’ tablets. That means you can grab two Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablets for $299.98 shipped or $150 a piece. Regularly $400 for two, this is a $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This model sports an octa-core processor with 3GB RAM, a 10.1-inch full HD display, dual cameras, a USB-C (2.0) port, and up to 1 TB of expandable storage. That’s on top of coming with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that “unlocks over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books.” From there, kids can request app purchases that must be approved by parents alongside filtered web browsing, and video calls with approved contacts. The kid-friendly protective case and 2-year warranty are included alongside the 4+ star rating from over 800 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Amazon Fire HD kids’ tablet deals.

More on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablets:

Save up to $99 on a full-featured tablet (not a toy) designed specifically for kids ages 6–12 that includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+, parental controls, a slim case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, versus items purchased separately.

Features an octa-core processor, 3 GB RAM, 10.1″ Full HD display, dual cameras, USB-C (2.0) port, and up to 1 TB of expandable storage. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass.

School-age kids will enjoy a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that unlocks over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. They’ll find educational content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding, LEGO, and others, plus more than 9,000 titles for kids ages 6 and up.

