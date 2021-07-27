Jeff Bezos is giving you a free $10 credit when adding $100 to your Amazon gift card balance

Amazon is rolling out a new promotion today, delivering a free $10 credit when you add $100 to your account gift card balance via Amazon Reload. This offer is only available to first time Amazon Reload users. All you’ll have to do in order to score the credit is head over to this landing page, click reload your balance, enter in $100 or more, and then an extra $10 will be added in to spend down the line. Whether you’re about to go buy one of the discounts we already showcased in our Amazon guide or just want to stock up on the added credit for a future purchase, today’s promotion is about as good as it gets. I mean, it’s essentially like getting free cash to spend at Amazon, which many of us do already. Head below for additional details.

For comparison, the last time we saw any kind of free credit promotion was back during the build up to Prime Day, where shoppers who supported local businesses could score themselves $10 to spend during the shopping event. But outside of that and another pre-Prime Day offer, this has been one of the first times all year that everyone can score some free cash towards future Amazon purchases.

To get the most out of your free credit, be sure to swing by our Amazon guide for all of the ongoing price cuts. So on top of the extra currency to spend, you’ll also be able to apply that towards discounts like Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at an all-time low, as well as Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop at $170 off and much more.

Terms and conditions:

This is a limited time offer that is good while supplies last.

The offer only applies to the first reload of your Amazon.com Gift Card Balance.

You must reload at least $100 in a single transaction to qualify.

For qualifying reload purchases, a one-time $10 Amazon.com Gift Card reward will be automatically applied to your Amazon.com Gift Card Balance within three (3) days.

Offer is limited to one $10 Amazon.com Gift Card Balance reward per Amazon account.

This offer may not be combined with other offers.

The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is one $10 Amazon.com Gift Card Balance reward.

The maximum single reload amount to your Amazon.com Gift Card Balance may not exceed $2,000.

This promotion cannot be applied to any reload previously made.

If you violate any of these terms and conditions, the offer will be invalid.

