Add this highly-rated Bluetooth RGB LED kit to your car’s interior for just $11.50 (Up to 47% off)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering the MINGER Bluetooth Car LED Strip Lights for $11.59 Prime shipped once the on-page $2 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Having sold for $16 over the last month, this kit has actually been listed at $22 for most of the year prior to that. This delivers up to 47% in savings and comes within a mere $0.59 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you love RGB lighting and want to breathe new life into your car, this kit will certainly do the trick. It’s conveniently powered by the DC outlet in your vehicle, allowing you to be up and running in minutes. Not only can settings be adjusted using the included remote, but a smartphone can also get the job done once you’ve downloaded the Govee Home app. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, why not refresh your vehicle with Armor All’s Smoke X Car Air Freshener and Purifier? It’ll only set you back $6 Prime shipped and this can is powerful enough to destroy “smoke and other stubborn odors.” Just under 5,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on this Alexa-enabled essential oil diffuser at $25.50 or these HomeKit-enabled smart lamps from $29. Other notable discounts worth peeking at include 66-feet of fairy string lights at just $7.50 alongside BN-LINK’s 3-outlet outdoor smart plug for $10 plus this batch of surge protectors and more from $10.50.

MINGER Bluetooth Car LED Strip Lights features:

The lights tape’s back come with strong adhesive, a line connect with four strip lights, no need assemble the strip light, easier to install and hide. This cigarette lighter plug has switch and indicator light, built-in fuse, effectively protect the vehicle lights. Suitable for any model cars.

Forget the remote what easy to lose, we provide a more convenient and fashion controller, enjoy to change the color, brightness, music mode. And you can stick the controller on the nearby next you for safety drive. What’s more, you can use the APP to control the light.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!