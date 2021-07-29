BN-LINK’s highly-rated 3-outlet outdoor smart plug sees 50% discount to just $10

BN-LINK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-outlet Outdoor Smart Plug for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code V9QFACMI and clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. If you’re looking for a way to make your outdoor living space even smarter, this is a great option. Compatible with Alexa and Assistant, you’ll find it simple to turn these plugs on or off through voice commands, routines, or schedules. Plus, since it’s outdoor-rated, you can use it year around without worrying that it’ll get damaged. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of happy shoppers. Head below for more.

Do you just need a single smart plug that’s not made to go outside? Well, this model is just $9 on Amazon, saving you a buck while scoring you an indoor smart plug in the process. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire wall outlet when you plug it in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

Don’t forget to check out these HomeKit-enabled smart lamps that Blair found earlier today. With multiple options to choose from, pricing starts as low as $29 to keep you within budget. Up to 30% in savings as available, and these won’t last long at today’s discounted prices, so you’ll want to act fast before they go back up.

More on the BN-LINK Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug:

Three smart outlets turn on and off simultaneously. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control (Alexa and Google device sold separately)

Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the app or by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required

Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power most heavy duty electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise.

