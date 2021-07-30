Save 49% on this highly-rated Alexa-enabled essential oil diffuser at $25.50 (New low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (96% positive all-time feedback from 16,000+) via Amazon is currently offering Smart Wi-Fi Wireless Essential Oil Diffuser for $25.57 shipped. Typically fetching $40, you’re saving 36% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This smart oil diffuser brings aromatherapy into your Alexa or Assistant setup with integrated Wi-Fi support for leveraging either of the voice assistants or using the companion app. The built-in 400ml water tank allows it to run continuously for 12 hours before needing to be topped off. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the Alexa and Assistant integration, save even more when you go with this best-selling essential oil diffuser at $15. You’ll garner much of the same overall perks of the featured deal, just without being able to turn it on and off with your voice. There’s a smaller water tank here though, so the overall runtime before needing to be refilled is going to be a bit shorter. Over 73,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Then go check out all of the other offers in our smart home guide as we head into the weekend for other ways to refresh your setup. Or if you’re looking to bring an existing essential oil diffuser into your smart setup, go swing by our roundup of the best smart plugs for 2021 including top brands like Wemo, meross, Philips Hue, and more.

Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser features:

A great addition to your smart home that is powered intelligently and wifi compatible. Use it like a normal diffuser or download the companion app to control features like LED color, mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling and more directly from your phone. Our smart diffuser is also Alexa and Google Home compatible and can be used with echo/tap/dot to control simply by using your voice. A large 400ml water tank allows for up to 12 hours of continuous mist.

