BOGO 50% off NERF dog toys + extra $10 off purchases of $30 at Petco

Petco has now launched a notable buy one get one at 50% off promotion on NERF dog toys and more. On top of that, there’s a sizable collection of NERF toys already marked down and you can score $10 off purchases of $30 using the code down below to yield some particularly deep deals here. This is a great chance to score your furry friend some new toys for the rest of the summer with options starting from just $3, before the discounts mentioned above. Head below for more details.

You’ll find Petco’s collection of discounted eligible NERF dog toys right here starting from $3. Now only are all of these eligible for the BOGO 50% off deal, but if you add $30 worth of them to your cart, you’ll receive an additional $10 off using code 10off30 at checkout. All-in-all, this can yield as much as $66 in savings on customized bundles that allow you to hand pick the items your furry friend will love the most.

Here are some of the NERF dog toys that are already marked down and will drop even lower with the promotions and code mentioned above:

You’ll also find a host of other pet toys and gear eligible for the promotions mentioned above right here. And the code above will work on a massive selection of products sold at Petco, all of which can be found on this landing page.

We are also still tracking a great deal on the top-rated Tractive GPS smart dog tracker with health stats, geo-fencing, and more from $35 (Reg. $50) that now sits alongside our 2021 breakdown on Amazon’s Wag dog food and treats brand. Then go check out some of our AirTag dog collar coverage including the new Case-Mate model, this FollowPaw cork leather AirTag dog collar, and the Nomad Pet Tag, just to name a few.

More on the NERF blaster set:

Take aim with the new hand-held Nerf Dog Tennis Ball Blaster! High-powered blasting action launches your dog’s favorite fetching tennis ball over 35ft in the air. When your dog brings it back, stay in the game by placing the barrel on the tennis ball and pick it up “hands-free”. And, unlike other brands of tennis ball blasters, the NERF DOG blaster’s mechanism is safe for your hands. Energy and excitement for your dog, and safe control for you; That’s why it’s Nerf or Nothin’! Tennis ball included.

