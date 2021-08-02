Save up to 23% on Logitech G PRO gaming mice, keyboards, more from $55

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Logitech G PRO gaming accessories headlined by its Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at 23% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $7 in order to mark a new all-time low at Amazon. As one of the flagship peripherals in Logitech’s G PRO setup, this gaming keyboard is centered around a compact layout complete with the brand’s in-house GX Blue Click switches. Alongside a detachable cable, there’s also a USB passthrough port, LIGHTSYNC RGB support, and an overall build geared towards competitive gamers. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,300 customers. Head below for more from $55.

Other notable Logitech G PRO discounts:

Then be sure to take a look at the new Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse that we recently went hands-on with, which delivers the lightest gaming experience yet from the brand. Our PC gaming guide is also worth a look to start the week, as you’ll find some additional discounts on top of recent unveils like the AMD RX 6600 XT GPU and this ASUS 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitor.

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Built for pros from the bottom up. A compact tenkeyless design frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Pro-grade Clicky switches give you an audible feedback bump. Programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory lets you customize and store a lighting pattern for tournaments. A detachable cable makes for easy transportation. Play to Win.

