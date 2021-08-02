FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 23% on Logitech G PRO gaming mice, keyboards, more from $55

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsLogitech
Save 23% From $55

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Logitech G PRO gaming accessories headlined by its Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at 23% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $7 in order to mark a new all-time low at Amazon. As one of the flagship peripherals in Logitech’s G PRO setup, this gaming keyboard is centered around a compact layout complete with the brand’s in-house GX Blue Click switches. Alongside a detachable cable, there’s also a USB passthrough port, LIGHTSYNC RGB support, and an overall build geared towards competitive gamers. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,300 customers. Head below for more from $55.

Other notable Logitech G PRO discounts:

Then be sure to take a look at the new Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse that we recently went hands-on with, which delivers the lightest gaming experience yet from the brand. Our PC gaming guide is also worth a look to start the week, as you’ll find some additional discounts on top of recent unveils like the AMD RX 6600 XT GPU and this ASUS 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitor.

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Built for pros from the bottom up. A compact tenkeyless design frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Pro-grade Clicky switches give you an audible feedback bump. Programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory lets you customize and store a lighting pattern for tournaments. A detachable cable makes for easy transportation. Play to Win.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Take your coffee game to new heights with these pour ov...
Disinfect everything, family-sized HomeSoap UV Sanitize...
Wuben’s T2 550-lumen LED flashlight brightens you...
Wide-ranging Amazon Basics LED bulb and home accessory ...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Fabric Qi Charging Pad $...
Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Show 5 returns ...
Twelve South HiRise for MacBook nears 12-month low at $...
Amazon SanDisk sale from $14: Memory card packs, portab...
Show More Comments

Related

Brew now

Take your coffee game to new heights with these pour over + espresso brewers from $19

From $19 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Land a rare off-season deal on Carhartt’s Duck Insulated Dog Chore Coat at $34 shipped

$34 Learn More
30% off

Disinfect everything, family-sized HomeSoap UV Sanitizer at $140 (Reg. $200) + more from $57.50

$57.50+ Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: August 2, 2021 – Save on official iPhone 12 cases, M1 Mac mini, more

Listen now
New low

Wuben’s T2 550-lumen LED flashlight brightens your EDC at a low of $16.50

$16.50 Learn More
50% off

Timex End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off select styles from $30 shipped

from $30 Learn More
Save now

Home Depot takes up to 40% off DEWALT, RYOBI, and other tool combo kits, today only

40% off Learn More
20% off

Wide-ranging Amazon Basics LED bulb and home accessory sale starts from just $8

From $8 Learn More