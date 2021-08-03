This 2-pack of BN-LINK Outdoor Plugs brings six smart outlets to your yard for $30 (25% off)

Today only, Woot is offering a 2-pack of BN-LINK Smart Wi-Fi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlets for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $20 each at Amazon, today’s offer is $10 or 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. At $15 each, it is also within $1 of the lowest we have tracked on these plugs individually at Amazon. A great way to add six voice and smartphone-controlled outlets to your outdoor space, these plugs do not require a hub and will work over your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, the system supports the creation of schedules and timers to reduce energy bills and to automate your outdoor experience all year round. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

A solid alternative if you don’t need all six outlets on the 2-pack here is the Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug at $19 Prime shipped and stellar ratings from over 16,000 Amazon customers. This no hub-required model also works with Assistant and Alexa, but for something in the HomeKit world, check out the meross Outdoor Smart Plug for under $20 Prime shipped.

Head over to our smart home hub to complete your setup at a discount. Those includes loads of TP-Link Kasa gear, this deal on Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Show 5, Govee’s latest sale from $16, and Google’s previous-generation Nest Hub at the best price of the year. Just be sure to check out this offer on Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 that pairs Google Assistant with a built-in screen.

More on the BN-LINK Smart Wi-Fi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlets:

The future is now. Use the BN-LINK Outdoor Smart Wi-Fi Outlet with 3 Sockets to turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the app or by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required. The unit is Weatherproof rated for extra protection against the elements and has 3 sockets for great versatility and functionality.

