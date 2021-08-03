LEGO’s new Technic Ferrari 488 GTE sees rare discount to low of $150, more

Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE for $149.99 shipped when code 488CAR has been applied at checkout. Typically you’d pay $170 with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts at $20 off and matching the all-time low. As the latest Technic supercar to roll out of LEGO’s garage, the new Ferrari 488 GTE just launched at the beginning of the year and stacks up to 1,677 pieces. Sporting a slick red colorway, this one measures over 19 inches long and comes packed with authentic details like an internal V8 engine, front and back suspension, and plenty of decals throughout. Learn more in our coverage from earlier in the year and you’ll find more deals below the fold.

If you fancy yourself more of a Porsche fan, we’re tracking a notable discount on the LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR at Zavvi. Dropping in price down to $114.99 when code RSRCAR has been applied at checkout, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and the best price of the year.

Stacking up to over 19-inches long once assembled, this 1,580-piece Porsche 911 RSR packs plenty of authentic details ranging from a working independent suspension to a functioning 6-cylinder boxer engine with moving pistons. The LEGO Group takes it up a notch by also including an accessible cockpit featuring a radar screen as well as a track map of the iconic Laguna Seca circuit. 

Other notable LEGO discounts:

August 1 saw the launch of a new batch of creations from all over the spectrum of Star Wars and Marvel to Creator and more. We’re already beginning to review several of the kits, like the Slave 1 we just took a look at yesterday. But then go check out the upcoming 3,000-piece LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons set, which received a first look earlier this week.

LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE features:

Debuting on the race track in 2016, the Ferrari 488 GTE took the motor scene by storm, replacing the dated 458 GT2. Winning race after race, this new car took the meaning of speed to the next level. Now you can create your own LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE with this new set from LEGO Technic. Featuring true-to-life colours and accurate design, the endurance racer has never looked better. For motorsport enthusiasts who want to put their building skills to the test, this is an authentic representation of the real deal. 

