Hands-on: Nomad launches new MagSafe Mount Stand with simplistic all-metal design

Today, Nomad is expanding its stable of iPhone 12 accessories, with its third-ever MagSafe charger add-on. Entering with a premium design comprised of a single block of Zinc Alloy metal, the new Nomad MagSafe Mount Stand arrives to deliver a vertical design to your setup while keeping Apple’s magnetic wireless charger in place on a nightstand or desk. Head below for all of the details and a hands-on look at the new release.

Hands-on with Nomad’s new MagSafe Mount Stand

We last saw Nomad bring some of its signature leather stylings to the Apple’s magnetic wireless charger with a Horween cover, but today’s new unveil fits more into the realm of its first MagSafe accessory. Launching earlier in the year, we saw a stainless steel mount arrive, and now Nomad is following that up with a vertical version.

Entering as the the MagSafe Mount Stand, the newest Nomad accessory arrives with much of the same simplistic design as we last saw. While not as premium, this vertical model arrives with a single block of Zinc Alloy metal coated in a carbide finish, which compares to the higher-end material from last time around. Even so, it looks to accomplish the same task of providing a home for Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger.

The Nomad MagSafe Mount Stand doesn’t come with built-in charging features alone, and instead has a machined slot to fit in the first-party Apple accessory. This makes its steep price tag even steeper considering you’ll need to already have the MagSafe charger itself. Now available for purchase from Nomad, it enters at $59.95. So is the entire package worth it? Let’s dive in.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been checking out the new Nomad MagSafe Mount Stand over the past few days, and safe to say, it’s quite a novel accessory. Everything is just as simple as the last time around, while still adding in some new features, thanks to the vertical design. The more premium build is definitely a highlight for me, as it certainly helps achieve that more minimalist nightstand or desk vibe.

That being said, its simple design is still pretty effective at getting the job done. Not only does it hold Apple’s MagSafe cable in place, but the new Nomad Mount Stand provides a more versatile design just from sitting upright. That lets you keep an eye on notifications and the like throughout the day when used at a desk, or even rotate your iPhone 12 for watching videos without having to take it off the charger.

Despite being quite hefty and having a rubber pad at the bottom for some extra grip, it doesn’t quite stay in place like the stainless steel version we saw launch earlier in the year. But with the center of gravity being a bit higher on the vertical model here, it does makes sense.

That’s really the only downside I’ve found so far, as I am really digging the black finish and same simple approach this time around from Nomad.

At the end of the day, its $60 price tag is going to be a nonstarter for many. But that’s just how Nomad rolls sometimes. Its more premium gear isn’t for every iPhone owner, and the new Nomad MagSafe Stand is definitely in that category. But for those who do want an unmatched accessory for their desk or nightstand, I can certainly recommend the brand’s latest.

The Nomad Mount Stand solves my main issue with Apple’s MagSafe charger not staying in place on its own, and brings some extra functionality into the mix, thanks to its vertical design. And it still sports about as simple and clean of a look as you’ll find from a charging accessory.

