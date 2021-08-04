Bella’s Pro 6-qt. Analog Air Fryer can bake and broil for just $40 shipped (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy Deals of the Day. Regularly $80, this Best Buy exclusive is now 50% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. It is also the lowest priced 6-quart air fryer we can find right now from a trusted brand. Alongside the small to medium family-sized capacity, this model puts out 1700-watts of power (with no pre-heating needed) alongside options for air frying, broiling, baking, roasting, and reheating. The 60-minute timer and adjustable temperature range (167- to 400-degrees) is joined by the black matte finish as well as the dishwasher safe, PFOA-free nonstick pan and crisping tray. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Don’t need the 6-quart capacity? Save some cash and opt for a smaller 2-quart model for all of your solo meal and side dish needs. This Chefman TurboFry carries stellar ratings from over 10,000 Amazon customers and is now available for $30 shipped. You’re looking at more or less the same feature set here as today’s lead deal, just with the smaller capacity.

For a more involved multi-cooker with air frying capabilities, check out these ongoing deals on the Ninja’s 9-in-1 Foodi model at $140 before you dive into this morning’s offer on Cuisinart’s Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker. Over in our home goods deal hub, you’ll also find offers on these stainless steel rainfall shower heads, some replacement Brita filters, and plenty of robot vacuum offers. You’ll also want to give the ‘world’s only fully self-contained’ dishwasher a look at $100 off.

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700 watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips and homemade guilt free donuts.

