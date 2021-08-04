Bodum’s fascinating electric kettle is the perfect conversation starter at new $44 all-time low

Amazon is offering the Bodum Ottoni Electric Kettle for $43.99 shipped. This has been going for around $57 as of late, with today’s 25% savings marking a new all-time low. This eye-catching kettle is able to hold up to 34-ounces of water at once. The stainless steel interior helps to heat water quickly and safely – all you have to do is flip the switch to operate it. Perfect for dorms, tea lovers, or anyone who appreciates a stylish piece of kitchenware, the Bodum Ottoni Kettle will automatically flip off once the water is boiled, so you can enjoy warm drinks anytime. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 250 customers. Hit the jump for more options.

While it doesn’t offer the same unique look, this Amazon Basics electric kettle is still a perfectly viable option for only $27. It features a sizeable 1.7L vessel with a classic steel and glass exterior that’s sure to go with any kitchen or home decor. Rated a glowing 4.8/5 stars from over 5,000 customers.

Speaking of handy kitchen appliances, did you see the killer 50% discount we found on Bella’s Pro 6-quart analog air fryer? It’s currently down to just $40 shipped, so if you’ve been wanting to give delicious, oil-free frying a try, now is a great time to do it.

More on the OTTONI Electric Water Kettle:

Set the style to boiling point with the OTTONI electric water kettle. Designed to resemble a playful post-modern version of a traditional stovetop model, this electric tea kettle deserves pride of place in your kitchen. With its durable stainless steel construction, pull-off lid, comfortable handle, and light indicator, the OTTONI is as practical as it is eye-catching. Whether you want a soothing afternoon tea or coffee to kick-start your morning, this stylish appliance will deliver the perfect brew, every time.

