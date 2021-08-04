Bodum’s fascinating electric kettle is the perfect conversation starter at new $44 all-time low

-
AmazonHome GoodsBodum
Save 25% $44

Amazon is offering the Bodum Ottoni Electric Kettle for $43.99 shipped. This has been going for around $57 as of late, with today’s 25% savings marking a new all-time low. This eye-catching kettle is able to hold up to 34-ounces of water at once. The stainless steel interior helps to heat water quickly and safely – all you have to do is flip the switch to operate it. Perfect for dorms, tea lovers, or anyone who appreciates a stylish piece of kitchenware, the Bodum Ottoni Kettle will automatically flip off once the water is boiled, so you can enjoy warm drinks anytime. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 250 customers. Hit the jump for more options.

While it doesn’t offer the same unique look, this Amazon Basics electric kettle is still a perfectly viable option for only $27. It features a sizeable 1.7L vessel with a classic steel and glass exterior that’s sure to go with any kitchen or home decor. Rated a glowing 4.8/5 stars from over 5,000 customers.

Speaking of handy kitchen appliances, did you see the killer 50% discount we found on Bella’s Pro 6-quart analog air fryer? It’s currently down to just $40 shipped, so if you’ve been wanting to give delicious, oil-free frying a try, now is a great time to do it.

More on the OTTONI Electric Water Kettle:

Set the style to boiling point with the OTTONI electric water kettle. Designed to resemble a playful post-modern version of a traditional stovetop model, this electric tea kettle deserves pride of place in your kitchen. With its durable stainless steel construction, pull-off lid, comfortable handle, and light indicator, the OTTONI is as practical as it is eye-catching. Whether you want a soothing afternoon tea or coffee to kick-start your morning, this stylish appliance will deliver the perfect brew, every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Bodum

About the Author

Start the next 100 days right with this Amazon coffee p...
Bundle Razer’s Nari Ultimate Headset with a Chrom...
LG’s 32-inch 4K monitor with HDR10 sees deep $70 ...
DEWALT’s miter saw stand upgrades your on-the-go ...
Monolith M1070 headphones pack powerhouse 106mm drivers...
Always keep this emergency battery-powered air compress...
meross’ 1080p webcam upgrades your 720p MacBook c...
Bella’s Pro 6-qt. Analog Air Fryer can bake and b...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $70+

Refresh your kettle today from $18.50 with these Amazon offers: 1.7L LED, goosenecks, more

$18.50+ Learn More

Hover-1 Origin Hoverboard lets you cruise the town + listen to tunes at $130, more in New Green Deals

Brew now

Take your coffee game to new heights with these pour over + espresso brewers from $19

From $19 Learn More
35% off

Start the next 100 days right with this Amazon coffee pod pack for just $18 (Save 35%)

$18 Learn More
New low

Bundle Razer’s Nari Ultimate Headset with a Chroma V2 Base Station for new $190 low

$190 Learn More
Save $70

LG’s 32-inch 4K monitor with HDR10 sees deep $70 cut to new low of $280

$280 Learn More
12-month low

DEWALT’s miter saw stand upgrades your on-the-go DIY kit at a 12-month low of $85 (20% off)

$85 Learn More

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet review: A small price to pay for a set this grand