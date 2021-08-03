Smartphone Accessories: Magnetic Car Mount $10 (Save 40%), more

LISEN’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Magnetic Car Mount for $10.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $17, you’re looking at 40% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the best prices to date. This air vent car mount lets you postion a smartphone right within eye’s view while on-the-road. It includes a pair of magnetic pads that can be stuck to your handset in order to provide an effortless mounting system to the clip. If you plan on heading on any road trips through the rest of the summer, picking one of these up is a great way to ensure you keep up with navigation directions and more. Over 22,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

This Car Phone Holder Mount is designed as “hook shape” and form “Three grasp points” which can vise the outlet blades tightly and ensure it never fall off in any situation. The Cell Phone Holder for Car iS BORNED FOR INNOVATION & PRACTICABILITY, it solving the market’s common problem of being easy to fall off over time.

LISEN Magnetic Phone Car Mount with 6 built-in strong magnets, the maximum bearing up to weight of 4 cellphones. Powerful suction keep your cellphone stay stably even when drive on a bumpy road. PLEASE NOTE：1. It is recommend that use the “square pad” on the back of your phone/case. It is more stable than the round. 2. ANY DEVICE NEEDS TO USE THE METAL PALTE EVEN IPHONE 12.

