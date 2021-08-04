Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 60W 20000mAh Power Bank $27 (50% off), more

RAVPower is currently offering its 60W USB-C PD 20000mAh Power Bank for $27 shipped when code RP21 has been applied at checkout. Typcally fetching $54, you’re looking at 50% in savings with today’s offer dropping to mark one of the best prices to date and the lowest of the year. This 20000mAh power bank is just as capable of refueling your iPhone or Android handset as it is a MacBook or iPad thanks to its 60W USB-C output. There’s also a USB-A slot capable of outputting 18W of power, as well to round out the package on this notable everyday carry upgrade. Rated 5/5 stars from over 470 customers.

Substantial 60W PD output means it can charge your MacBook Pro perfectly, just as good as the original charger. A 20000mAh battery pack to power your iPhone 11 Pro Max from 0% to full 2. 6 times, Galaxy S10 3. 4 times and iPad Pro 2018 1. 6 times. Equipped with one PD port and one QC port to ensure you can charge your laptop and phone at top speeds simultaneously. Achieve peak performance with a strapping 30W PD charging adapter – fully recharge the power bank in 2 and a half hours（Charger Not Included). Packed with advanced charging guards, this power bank is forged to protect against damage caused by overcurrent and overheating issues

