Start the next 100 days right with this Amazon coffee pod pack for just $18 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering a 100-count of its Solimo Medium-Light Roast Coffee Pods for $18.34 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just be sure to cancel after your first order if you don’t want monthly deliveries, and you can save 35% over the usual $28 fare and mark a new all-time low price. Compatible with Keurig K-Cup brewers, you’ll find three different types of Solimo coffee included in this bulk buy. Start each morning with the “body, vibrant acidity and mild sweetness” of Solimo’s Kona blend, or opt for something warmer and a little nutty like the breakfast blend. Of course, you can’t go wrong with the classic Donut Style coffee either. No matter your flavor of choice, this is a great opportunity to stock up on your morning joe at the very best price we’ve ever tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 16,000 coffee lovers. See more below.

If you like to sample a wide variety of brews and blends, consider throwing in this Kauai Na Pali 12-pack for $6. This dark roast blend comes features bold Hawaiian flavors and would add even more variety to your medium-light mix. Plus, these coffee pods are contained in eco-friendly packaging that uses 35% less plastic than the standard K-Cup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 11,000 customers.

Though for tea lovers, this eye-catching Bodum electric kettle is at a new all-time low of $44. Aside from the unique design, it features a stainless steel body and a simple one-tap operation so you can enjoy delicious warm beverages no matter where you are. You can find even more deals like these in our home goods guide, so take a look to see what other kitchen deals might be lying in wait.

More on Amazon’s Solimo Medium-Light Cofee Pods:

100 coffee pods in three varieties – Kona, Breakfast, Donut Style

(40) Kona Blend – Delicate body, vibrant acidity and mild sweetness

(30) Breakfast Blend – Medium body and acidity with a nutty aroma

(30) Donut Style – Medium-light roast with a smooth flavor, clean acidity and toasty aroma

100% Arabica coffee

Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

