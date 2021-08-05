Add the 3-piece Cuisinart Pizza Stone Set to your BBQ kit for $22.50 (2021 low, Reg. $30+)

Amazon is now offering the 3-piece Cuisinart Pizza Grilling Set for $22.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Home Depot. Originally $40, this set has been listed at between $26 and $30 for the past year or so at Amazon. It is now at the 2021 low and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for your summer cookouts, this set includes the 13-inch pizza stone, the folding pizza peel, and the wheel cutter. Designed for use “with propane, charcoal, and pellet grills,” it comes with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the whole kit there, it might be worth picking up a pizza wheel cutter so your toppings don’t just roll off when you go to portion out your pies this summer. The KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel carries stellar ratings from over 9,800 Amazon customers and sells for $11 Prime shipped. A stainless steel construction at a 9-inch handle are joined by a limited lifetime warranty on this one.

Our kitchen and home goods deals are really starting to heat up now. We have big-time price drops on the Insignia Air Fry Rotisserie Oven as well as this Amazon renewed Cuisinart 13-Cup Food Processor, Amazon’s K-Cup packs, and some replacement Brita filter bundles. Just be sure to check out this ongoing offer on Instant Pot’s Pro Multi-Cooker.

More on the Cuisinart Pizza Grilling Set:

ESSENTIAL PIZZA TOOLS: Set includes 13″ Pizza Stone; Folding Pizza Peel and Pizza Cutter

PIZZA PEEL: Folding handle stainless pizza peel stores easily

PIZZA WHEEL: The pizza wheel cutter easily slices through pies for quick cutting

PIZZA STONE: The 13″ cordierite pizza stone retains heat extremely well, helping to create an evenly cooked and perfectly crispy crust

PIZZA TASTES BETTER ON A GRILL: Designed for use with propane, charcoal, and pellet grills.WARRANTY: 1-year limited warranty.Care instructions: Hand Wash

