Add the 3-piece Cuisinart Pizza Stone Set to your BBQ kit for $22.50 (2021 low, Reg. $30+)

-
AmazonHome GoodsCuisinart
Reg. $30+ $22.50

Amazon is now offering the 3-piece Cuisinart Pizza Grilling Set for $22.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Home Depot. Originally $40, this set has been listed at between $26 and $30 for the past year or so at Amazon. It is now at the 2021 low and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for your summer cookouts, this set includes the 13-inch pizza stone, the folding pizza peel, and the wheel cutter. Designed for use “with propane, charcoal, and pellet grills,” it comes with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you don’t need the whole kit there, it might be worth picking up a pizza wheel cutter so your toppings don’t just roll off when you go to portion out your pies this summer. The KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel carries stellar ratings from over 9,800 Amazon customers and sells for $11 Prime shipped. A stainless steel construction at a 9-inch handle are joined by a limited lifetime warranty on this one. 

Our kitchen and home goods deals are really starting to heat up now. We have big-time price drops on the Insignia Air Fry Rotisserie Oven as well as this Amazon renewed Cuisinart 13-Cup Food Processor, Amazon’s K-Cup packs, and some replacement Brita filter bundles. Just be sure to check out this ongoing offer on Instant Pot’s Pro Multi-Cooker

More on the Cuisinart Pizza Grilling Set:

  • ESSENTIAL PIZZA TOOLS: Set includes 13″ Pizza Stone; Folding Pizza Peel and Pizza Cutter
  • PIZZA PEEL: Folding handle stainless pizza peel stores easily
  • PIZZA WHEEL: The pizza wheel cutter easily slices through pies for quick cutting
  • PIZZA STONE: The 13″ cordierite pizza stone retains heat extremely well, helping to create an evenly cooked and perfectly crispy crust
  • PIZZA TASTES BETTER ON A GRILL: Designed for use with propane, charcoal, and pellet grills.WARRANTY: 1-year limited warranty.Care instructions: Hand Wash

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Work from anywhere with this portable lap desk at $12 o...
Calphalon’s Premier 8-piece Cookware Set just hit...
Amazon’s new open-box and resale programs deliver...
Yamaha Seascooter dives 100-ft. underwater + goes 2.5MP...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR Leather iPhone 12/Pro MagSa...
Razer’s Huntsman Mini 60% Keyboard makes every in...
Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, Me...
Feed the whole fam in this 10-qt. Insignia Air Fry Roti...
Show More Comments

Related

Cut your electricity bill with 50 energy-efficient LED bulbs for $24, more in New Green Deals

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

LifeProof’s new Eco-Friendly AirPods Case protects the oceans and your Apple earbuds

LEGO celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter builds with new 3,010-piece Hogwarts Icons set

50% off

J.Crew Factory Back to School Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide with new fall styles

from $15 Learn More
40% off

Work from anywhere with this portable lap desk at $12 on Amazon (Save 40%)

$12 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: August 5, 2021 – Save on iPad Pro, Pixelbook Go, and more

Reg. $360

Calphalon’s Premier 8-piece Cookware Set just hit the Amazon all-time low at over $100 off

$257.50 Learn More