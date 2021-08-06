Score three heavy-duty bike storage hooks for under $6.50 Prime shipped (37% off)

Cartman (96% lifetime positive feedback from 32,000+) via Amazon is offering the 3-pack of its Heavy-Duty Bike Storage Hooks for $6.29 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 37% off the typical rate there and comes within a mere $0.30 of the lowest price we have tracked. Today could be the day you free up a significant amount of space in your garage. This deal delivers three heavy-duty bicycle hangers that are capable of holding up to 44 pounds of weight each. An easy installation ensures you can declutter your space in a minimal amount of time. All of the racks are powder coated and covered with rubber to protect your wheels from being scratched. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you upgrade your ride with a new bike bell at $6 Prime shipped. This offering comes in a variety of colorways and boasts a premium, aluminum build. Only a screwdriver is needed for installation. More than 3,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Other home upgrades worth peeking at include this #1 best-selling stainless steel mini freezer at $209.50 alongside this 20-foot strand of solar string lights at under $8 Prime shipped. You can also swoop in and grab an expansive 248-piece mechanics tool set for $59 or Dyson’s refurbished V11 Cordless Vacuum at $330.

Cartman Heavy-Duty Bike Storage Hook features:

It’s maximum hanging weight up to 44lb. Suitable and strong enough for most of conventional bike frames, such as MTB road bike, folding bike, kids bike etc.

Easy to install. Comes with instruction and by improving the baseplate design,the bicycle wall holder is easier to install and keep horizontal or vertical.

Space Saving: Designed as a vertical mounting wall hanger to save floor space. Ideal for bicycle organizer for garage, home, office, apartment or retail display.

The garage bike rack deal with powder coated and hanging hook is cover with rubber to protect the bicycle wheel from being scratched.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!