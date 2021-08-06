Score three heavy-duty bike storage hooks for under $6.50 Prime shipped (37% off)

Cartman (96% lifetime positive feedback from 32,000+) via Amazon is offering the 3-pack of its Heavy-Duty Bike Storage Hooks for $6.29 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 37% off the typical rate there and comes within a mere $0.30 of the lowest price we have tracked. Today could be the day you free up a significant amount of space in your garage. This deal delivers three heavy-duty bicycle hangers that are capable of holding up to 44 pounds of weight each. An easy installation ensures you can declutter your space in a minimal amount of time. All of the racks are powder coated and covered with rubber to protect your wheels from being scratched. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you upgrade your ride with a new bike bell at $6 Prime shipped. This offering comes in a variety of colorways and boasts a premium, aluminum build. Only a screwdriver is needed for installation. More than 3,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Other home upgrades worth peeking at include this #1 best-selling stainless steel mini freezer at $209.50 alongside this 20-foot strand of solar string lights at under $8 Prime shipped. You can also swoop in and grab an expansive 248-piece mechanics tool set for $59 or Dyson’s refurbished V11 Cordless Vacuum at $330.

Cartman Heavy-Duty Bike Storage Hook features:

  • It’s maximum hanging weight up to 44lb. Suitable and strong enough for most of conventional bike frames, such as MTB road bike, folding bike, kids bike etc.
  • Easy to install. Comes with instruction and by improving the baseplate design,the bicycle wall holder is easier to install and keep horizontal or vertical.
  • Space Saving: Designed as a vertical mounting wall hanger to save floor space. Ideal for bicycle organizer for garage, home, office, apartment or retail display.
  • The garage bike rack deal with powder coated and hanging hook is cover with rubber to protect the bicycle wheel from being scratched.

