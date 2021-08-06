LEGO Super Mario sets now up to 28% off: Bowser’s Castle, Starter Course, more from $16

At the start of the month, Luigi joined the LEGO Super Mario collection for the first time and now Amazon is celebrating by discounting nearly all of the Nintendo-inspired sets. With prices starting at $16, shipping is free across the board. Headlining is Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle at $79.98 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings and the very first price cut since launching last year. As the latest Super Mario set so far, the 1,010-piece build assembles a brick-built version of Bowser himself alongside his iconic fortress and some fitting volcanic details. While you’ll need the Starter Course (which is also on sale) to take advantage of the in-app features, the model will surely look great up on display too. Head below for all of the other discounts.

Throughout today’s LEGO Mario discounts, you’ll find a collection of builds spread across the first two waves of the video game-themed creations. Our hands-on review of the Starter Course offers a pretty good idea of what to expect from the lineup, which just grew with a few new kits at the start of the month and of course, the grand debut of Luigi. But after you’ve checked out the new releases, go score some of the discounts kits below.

LEGO Super Mario deals:

August 1 saw the launch of a new batch of creations from all over the spectrum of Star Wars and Marvel to Creator and more. We’re already beginning to review several of the kits, like the Slave 1 we just took a look at, as well as the massive Imperial Light Cruiser. But then go check out the upcoming 3,000-piece LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons set, which received a first look earlier this week.

LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle features:

Players must defeat enemies in flipping, shaking and balancing challenges when they add this action-packed Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (71369) to the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course. This LEGO Super Mario kids’ toy building set features Bowser, Dry Bones, Boo and Lava Bubble figures, plus castle towers with rotating and shaking platforms, a Question Block and Time Block and more for thrilling gameplay.

