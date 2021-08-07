Score two Wali Smart Speaker Outlet Shelves at an Amazon low of $5 each (Up to 29% off)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback from 53,000+) via Amazon is offering two of its Smart Speaker Outlet Shelves in black for $9.98 or in white for $10.49 Prime shipped once the on-page 25% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically selling for $14, a recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon delivers up to 29% of savings and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Untamed wires can make a slick space look cluttered really quickly. With this wall mount you’ll be able to keep exposed cables to a minimum and benefit from keeping your desk or counter clear of an Echo, HomePod mini, Sonos One, and many other devices. It is capable of upholding devices that weigh up to 10 pounds and it boasts a sleek appearance that is bound to blend well in just about any space. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you aren’t convinced that you want a shelf, GE’s wall tap for $3 Prime shipped instead. This way you can turn one outlet into three, which can come in handy if your smart speaker has stolen a vital power source. This will not only make up for the lost power source from your smart speaker, but add two more on top of that. With 6,250+ Amazon reviews so far, the dust has settled with a 4.7/5 star rating.

You know what would rest well on top of your new outlet shelf? A discounted Google Wifi mesh system at $150. Other deals that could streamline things for you each day include this $15 gas-spring monitor mount, a 15-in-1 multi-tool at under $10, and even LapGear’s highly-rated lap desk at $25.

WALI Smart Speaker Outlet Shelf features:

Ergonomic Design: to create a 4. 5″ width and 5. 5″ depth extra shelf using the existing outlet and free up floor and countertop space, supporting a maximum weight up to 10lbs (4. 5kg).

Features: Built-in cable management with cord storage area lets you neatly coil and hide cables away. Horizontal raised grooves hold devices in place. Detachable bottom hooks hold keys, tags, necklace, lanyard and other lightweight items.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!