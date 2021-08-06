LapGear’s highly-rated lap desk has a built-in mouse pad at a low of $25 (Reg. up to $35)

-
Amazon
New low $25

Amazon is currently offering the LapGear Lap Desk with Device Ledge and Mouse Pad for $25 shipped in various colors and styles. For comparison, you’d normally pay $30 to $35 for these and today’s deal marks new all-time lows across the board. With support for up to 15.6-inch laptops, there’s also a dedicated 5 by 9 inch mouse pad built-in, allowing your pointer to easily track when working. There’s also a phone slot that can prop up your device for a video call, changing music tracks, or just taking calls. Plus, the smooth, flat surface allows your laptop to easily breathe and stay cool even during heavy workloads. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 25,000 happy customers. Head below for more.

Given that you’re saving up to $10 here, why not use $7 to pick up a wireless mouse to use with your portable setup? That’s right, just $7 when you clip the on-page coupon will pick up this compact wireless mouse that will perfectly fit on the side of your new lap desk. You’ll find that it has five different DPI settings and a compact wireless receiver that plugs into your computer, meaning it easily pairs with any setup.

However, if you’re on a tighter budget, this laptop stand is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. We found it yesterday and it delivers eight different height levels so you can ensure that your display lands in the perfect spot. It’s available for $12, which is a massive 40% discount from its normal going rate, making now a great time to buy.

More on the LapGear Lap Desk:

  • Fits up to 15.6″ laptops and most tablets.
  • Holds all cell phones vertically in 5″ X 0.75″ slot.
  • Innovative, dual-bolster cushion conforms to your lap, keeping you cool and comfortable.

