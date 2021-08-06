This $15 gas-spring monitor mount bundles a riser pole and HDMI cable (Save 40%)

Dream Fit 2020 (97% lifetime positive feedback from 3,400+) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Gas-Spring Monitor Mount with HDMI Cable for $14.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While this offering tends to be priced at $30, many direct competitors typically fetch closer to $25. Using the lower figure for comparison, this works out to 40% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for this offering. Adding this monitor mount to your office setup will make it a cinch to tweak height, viewing angle, and with minimal effort required. This specific model is able to hold up to 32-inch displays, paving the way for a wide range of solutions. Both C-clamp and grommet kits are included, allowing you to choose the ideal solution for your desk. An ergonomic riser pole is also bundled with this mount, letting your display be lifted even higher. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Without question, a leather desk pad would pair nicely with today’s purchase. Thankfully you can snag this #1 best-seller for $10 Prime shipped. It spans 23.6 by 13.7 inches, leaving you with plenty of room to get comfortable while you work or play. It’s a available in a wide variety of colors and is the exact unit that I have been using at my desk for several months now.

Other notable discounts that you may also want to snatch up include LapGear’s highly-rated lap desk at $25, the latest 24-inch M1 iMac from $1,209, and even Acer’s 32-inch Nitro 2K 165Hz curved monitor for $224. And if you want to add a layer of surge protection to your setup, this 9-in-1 unit wields USB-C and is down to $13.50.

HUANUO Gas-Spring Monitor Mount features:

  • The pole and built-in gas spring make this monitor arm adjust the height with easy. Elevate your monitor to an ergonomic height, reducing the strain on the neck, shoulder and back
  • This articulating arm gets your monitor swivel by 180°, rotate by 360° and tilt from -35° to +35°. Support both landscape and portrait screen orientation. Choose the most suitable angle for efficient work
  • Fits most 17 to 32 inch computer screens; hold up to 17.6lbs; compatible with VESA 75×75 mm and 100×100 mm

