Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 5,509-piece Camp Nou football stadium

Even with most of the kits for 2021 having already been announced, it looks like the LEGO Group still has some unveils up its sleeve. Today, we’re getting a first look at an upcoming Creator Expert set, which is giving FC Barcelona the spotlight with a 5,500-piece version of the club’s iconic Camp Nou football stadium. Launching later this fall, you’ll want to head below for all of the details on the upcoming LEGO Camp Nou set.

LEGO Camp Nou football stadium on the way

After first seeing the LEGO Group get in on the fanfare of football at the start of 2020 with its Creator Expert Manchester United stadium, it looks like fans will have another iconic location to add to their brick-built collections. Assembling the iconic home of FC Barcelona, soon you’ll be able to build one of the largest LEGO landmarks to date with the Camp Nou stadium.

As of now, the LEGO Group has yet to officially announce the upcoming Camp Nou set, although we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the model. After getting a first look at the box art, we know that the build will stack up to 5,509 pieces and enter at a similar scale to the previously-released football stadium.

Despite being around the same overall size, the latest addition to the collection clocks in with an impressive 1,600 additional parts. So it’ll be exciting to see just how those are leveraged once we get a better look at the details. Entering into the Creator Expert theme, it’s safe to say that there will be plenty of authentic inclusions from the real world location.

Launching later this fall in October

As of now, we can epect to see the LEGO Camp Nou stadium launch later this fall come October, but an official release date has yet to be confirmed. It’ll most likely launch come the first of the month given the usual trend with new debuts. Pricing on the other hand is a little more up in the air.

We do know that the model will hit store shelves with a €329.99 price tag over in the UK, though the stateside entry point has yet to be confirmed. It’ll likely arrive anywhere between $350 and $400, though we’ll have to wait for some official details from the LEGO Group for now. As for comparison, Old Trafford launched at $299.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After the LEGO Group launched its first football stadium over a year and a half ago, I had assumed that Manchester United would be the only locale getting the brick-built treatment. Especially after not getting an announcement at the start of the year. But now that all of this time has passed, it looks like we are in fact getting yet another massive recreation of an iconic football club headquarters.

Regardless of if this becomes a staple lineup in the Creator Expert theme going forward or just a type of kit that launches every once and a while, it’s nice to see FC Barcelona getting some love. Hopefully the series will continue long enough for the folks over at FC Crystal Palace will be considered so Ted Lasso fans can assemble their own version of the Dogtrack, better known as its real-world counterpart of Selhurst Park Stadium.

