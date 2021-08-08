Save $99 on Apple’s latest iPad Air at the second-best prices yet

Amazon is now offering the latest 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air starting a $499.99 shipped in all of the colors. Down from the usual $599 price tag, you’re looking at $99 in savings with today’s discounts marking the second-best prices to date across the lineup. You can also score the same savings on the elevated 512GB model at $99 off, as well.

Even with the more recent entry of Apple’s new M1 iPad Pros, those who don’t need all of that power can bring home much of the same experience for less with the latest iPad Air instead. Centered around a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, it’s powered by new A14 Bionic processor. Even better, Touch ID has finally made a grand return in the power button to pair with USB-C charging and 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Regardless of what configuration ends up calling your name, it’s a smart idea to leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

As compelling of a back to school offering as the iPad Air would make, there are plenty of other classroom-worthy discounts in this B&H Apple sale. Headlined by $100 off the M1 iPad Pros, you can also save on the latest Macs and more. Not to mention, you’ll find a collection of other price cuts in our Apple guide, as well.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

