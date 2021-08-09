Load up on dog treats in today’s Gold Box Pawstruck sale from $8 (Up to 25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box of the Day, Pawstruck (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 22% off a range of its dog treats and supplies. But the deals actually start from around $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just about everything lands closer to 25% off here by opting for the Subscribe & Save option on each listing page. Just remember to cancel the subscription after it goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Then head below to check out our top picks from today’s Gold Box Pawstruck dog treat sale. 

Gold Box Pawstruck dog treat sale:

Speaking of your furry friends, check out this deal on Carhartt’s Duck Insulated Dog Chore Coat as well as the top-rated Tractive GPS smart dog tracker system. But you’ll also want to dive into some of our AirTag pet coverage including including the new Case-Mate model, this FollowPaw cork leather AirTag dog collar, and the Nomad Pet Tag, just to name a few. You’ll find our larger, complete selection of AirTag accessories rounded up into one handy place right here as well. 

More on the Pawstruck Dental Treats:

Natural Dog Chews That Takes Care of Your Pups’ Teeth: Our dog teeth cleaning treat is packed with the goodness of cumin and parsley to help keep your pup’s chompers in tip-top shape. Pawstruck Daily Dental Chews is made from the highest quality ingredients to help keep your fur kid’s teeth clean and their breath fresh in between brushes. These dental chews are the perfect addition to your dog’s oral care routine.

