Land a rare off-season deal on Carhartt’s Duck Insulated Dog Chore Coat at $34 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Carhartt Pet Firm Duck Insulated Dog Chore Coat in most sizes for $34 shipped. Regularly $40 at Amazon for 15% in savings, this coat sells for $45 directly from Carhartt and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the Amazon all-time low. While it might be too hot for your pup to rock this right now, this thing rarely goes on sale so it might be a good idea to jump in now for when the cooler months roll around. This is a 12-ounce, firm-hand 100% ring-spun cotton duck dog vest with a water-repellent coating, quilted nylon lining, and an adorably rugged corduroy-trimmed collar. A pair of rivet-reinforced pockets with a Carhartt label sewn on the pocket round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can use your savings here to refresh your furry friend’s water bowl as well. This stainless steel Maslow Standard Bowl is a solid option with great reviews that comes in at just over $5.50 Prime shipped on Amazon.

We also still have a great deal live on the top-rated Tractive GPS smart dog tracker with health stats, geo-fencing, and more from $35 (Reg. $50). Then be sure to dive into Amazon’s pet deal section for loads of offers on accessories, toys, beds, and more before you check out our 2021 feature piece on its Wag dog food and treat line. Wag is a great way to save money all-year round with deep discounts via Subscribe & Save as well as a host of recipes that get continually improved to offer up loads of options for various dietary requirements.

More on the Carhartt Pet Firm Duck Insulated Dog Chore Coat:

Hook And Loop closure

12-ounce firm-hand 100% ring spun cotton duck dog vest with water-repellent coating

Quilted nylon lining for warmth and easy on and off

Corduroy-trimmed collar tucks into coat

Two rivet-reinforced pockets Carhartt label sewn on pocket



FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!