Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dungeon Maker, Earth 3D, Agent A, and more

We are now ready to kick off another work week with all of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw some deep deals hit on iPad Pro alongside the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 and price drops on Apple Watch Sport Loop bands. But for now, it’s all about the day’s most notable discounts on games and apps from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Severed, Mars Power Industries, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: TreeHole Adventure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sports Reporter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $3 (Reg. $4+)

iOS Universal: Smart Closet – Fashion Style: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Cursive Writing App@ abCursive: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: A Noble Circle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LetSketch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Alphaputt: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $15 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Truck Stops & Travel Plazas: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Dungeon Maker Dark Lord :

Prepare for battle – a mob of heroes is about to invade your territory! Build traps facilities in your dungeon, hire monsters, discover relics with mysterious power, and protect your dungeon from heroes that came to take you down. 9 Dark Lords with special skills! 300+ monsters and heroes…100+ traps and facilities for your dungeon…200+ relics with mysterious power…Various elements that can be unlocked throughout gameplay.

